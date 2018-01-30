Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
30.01.2018 21:38:50
Callidus Software Neutral
Der Analyst National Securities hat Callidus Software Inc. von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Callidus Software Inc. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Callidus Software Inc.
|Analyst:
National Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 35.97
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
