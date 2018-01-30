30.01.2018 21:38:50

Callidus Software Neutral

Der Analyst National Securities hat Callidus Software Inc. von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Callidus Software Inc. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Callidus Software Inc. 		Analyst:
National Securities 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 35.97 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

30.01.18 Callidus Software Neutral National Securities
30.01.18 Callidus Software Hold Lake Street
19.12.17 Callidus Software Buy Dougherty & Company LLC
20.11.17 Callidus Software Equal-Weight First Analysis Securities
08.05.17 Callidus Software Neutral Dougherty & Company LLC

