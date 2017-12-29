29.12.2017 21:40:33

CalAtlantic Group Neutral

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für CalAtlantic Group Inc von 51 auf 53 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen.
Unternehmen:
CalAtlantic Group Inc 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 53.00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
47.48 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.63%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 56.39 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6.01%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

