12.01.2018 19:26:01

Boston Properties Market Perform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Boston Properties Inc. von Outperform auf "Market Perform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 135 auf 134 USD gesenkt.
Zusammenfassung: Boston Properties Inc. Market Perform
Unternehmen:
Boston Properties Inc. 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 134.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 122.27 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.59%
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 122.33 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.54%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boston Properties Inc. 122.33 -1.24% Boston Properties Inc.

