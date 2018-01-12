Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
12.01.2018 19:26:01
Boston Properties Market Perform
Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Boston Properties Inc. von Outperform auf "Market Perform" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 135 auf 134 USD gesenkt.
|Zusammenfassung: Boston Properties Inc. Market Perform
|Unternehmen:
Boston Properties Inc.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 134.00
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 122.27
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.59%
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 122.33
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.54%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Boston Properties Inc.mehr Analysen
|12.01.18
|Boston Properties Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|17.08.17
|Boston Properties Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.01.17
|Boston Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.16
|Boston Properties Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.16
|Boston Properties Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boston Properties Inc.
|122.33
|-1.24%
