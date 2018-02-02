02.02.2018 15:41:28

Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat die Einstufung für Blue Apron auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 6 USD belassen.
15:41 Blue Apron Buy Gabelli & Co
04.12.17 Blue Apron Equal weight Barclays Capital
01.12.17 Blue Apron Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.17 Blue Apron Buy Needham & Company, LLC
03.11.17 Blue Apron Underweight Barclays Capital

