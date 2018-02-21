Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
21.02.2018 18:23:07
Astec Industries Buy
Der Analyst Dougherty & Company LLC hat Astec Industries Inc. von Neutral auf "Buy" hochgestuft, aber das Kursziel auf 70 belassen..
|Zusammenfassung: Astec Industries Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Astec Industries Inc.
|Analyst:
Dougherty & Company LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 70.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
47.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46.38%
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 62.34
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12.29%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Astec Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Astec Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
|21.02.18
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|03.10.17
|Astec Industries Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|26.07.17
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|20.12.16
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.07.16
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|21.02.18
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|03.10.17
|Astec Industries Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|26.07.17
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|20.12.16
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.07.16
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|21.02.18
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|03.10.17
|Astec Industries Outperform
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|20.12.16
|Astec Industries Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|17.05.16
|Astec Industries Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|16.05.16
|Astec Industries Buy
|Maxim Group
|26.07.17
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.07.16
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|12.07.16
|Astec Industries Hold
|BB&T Capital Markets
|06.07.16
|Astec Industries Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Astec Industries Inc.
|62.34
|3.85%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|21.02.18
|
Barrington Research
Navigant Consulting Mkt Perform
|21.02.18
|
Maxim Group
New York Mortgage Trust Buy
|21.02.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
HollyFrontier Market Perform
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Choice Hotels International Underweight
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Boyd Gaming Equal weight
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Allegion overweight
|21.02.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform
|21.02.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Astec Industries Buy
|21.02.18
|
HSBC
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|21.02.18
|
Baader Bank
Nestlé buy
|21.02.18
|
HSBC
Daimler Hold
|21.02.18
|
HSBC
BMW Hold
|21.02.18
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Börse kaufen
|21.02.18
|
Pivotal Research Group
SpartanNash Company Sell
|21.02.18
|
R. F. Lafferty
Hi-Crush Partners LP Partnership Interest Buy
|21.02.18
|
Canaccord Adams
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Hold
|21.02.18
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Overweight
|21.02.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Börse Halten
|21.02.18
|
Lake Street
Sientra Hold
|21.02.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Börse Hold
|21.02.18
|
UBS AG
Walmart Neutral
|21.02.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Walmart Conviction Buy
|21.02.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
|21.02.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Hold
|21.02.18
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Nice Systems Neutral
|21.02.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Walmart Neutral
|21.02.18
|
Maxim Group
Texas Roadhouse Buy
|21.02.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
MTU Aero Engines Halten
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
HSBC Equal weight
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Wabtec Hold
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Buy
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Spark Therapeutics Buy
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Six Flags Entertainment Buy
|21.02.18
|
Barclays Capital
Nestlé Equal weight
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MGM Resorts International Hold
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
LaSalle Hotel Properties Hold
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Home Depot Buy
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Expeditors International of Washington Hold
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|21.02.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Boyd Gaming Hold
|21.02.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Esperion Therapeutics Strong Buy
|21.02.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Radware Buy
|21.02.18
|
Craig Hallum
Gentherm Buy
|21.02.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties buy
|21.02.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
OSRAM Halten
|21.02.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Ply Gem Sector Perform
|21.02.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Börse Halten
|21.02.18
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Solid Biosciences Buy