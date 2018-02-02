NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für die A-Aktie des Google-Mutterkonzerns Alphabet nach Zahlen von 1125 auf 1285 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Umsätze des Internetkonzerns im beeindruckenden Schlussquartal 2017 hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mark Mahaney in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Wachstum bleibe robust. Der Experte erhöhte seine Schätzungen./gl/ajx



