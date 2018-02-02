02.02.2018 14:17:01

Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Robert W. Baird hat das Kursziel für Alphabet A-Aktie von 1150 auf 1300 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Gemäß der Einstufung erwartet das Analysehaus, dass die risikojustierte Gesamtrendite in den kommenden zwölf Monaten über der Rendite des breiten US-Aktienmarktes liegen wird. /ajx/ag

Datum der Analyse: 02.02.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Alphabet A (ex Google) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 1'300.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
$ 1'181.59 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.02%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 1'120.24 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.05%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 1'050.00 -4.55% Alphabet A (ex Google)

