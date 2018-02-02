NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Robert W. Baird hat das Kursziel für Alphabet A-Aktie von 1150 auf 1300 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor. Gemäß der Einstufung erwartet das Analysehaus, dass die risikojustierte Gesamtrendite in den kommenden zwölf Monaten über der Rendite des breiten US-Aktienmarktes liegen wird. /ajx/ag



Datum der Analyse: 02.02.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.