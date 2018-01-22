22.01.2018 08:12:39

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Ahold Delhaize von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber auf 19 Euro belassen. Der Aktienkurs des Handelskonzerns sei nahezu an seinem Ziel angekommen, begründete Analyst James Anstead das weniger optimistische Votum in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er schätze weiterhin den starken Barmittelzufluss der Niederländer. Vorsichtig blicke er aber auf deren US-Geschäft - unter anderem wegen der US-Steuerreform und der Konkurrenz durch Amazon./tih/zb

Datum der Analyse: 22.01.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
19.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
18.82 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0.95%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
18.75 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.33%
Analyst Name::
James Anstead 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:12 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight Barclays Capital
05.01.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.12.17 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold UBS AG
04.12.17 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Kepler Cheuvreux
04.12.17 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 21.27 6.35% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

