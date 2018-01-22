LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Ahold Delhaize von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber auf 19 Euro belassen. Der Aktienkurs des Handelskonzerns sei nahezu an seinem Ziel angekommen, begründete Analyst James Anstead das weniger optimistische Votum in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er schätze weiterhin den starken Barmittelzufluss der Niederländer. Vorsichtig blicke er aber auf deren US-Geschäft - unter anderem wegen der US-Steuerreform und der Konkurrenz durch Amazon./tih/zb



Datum der Analyse: 22.01.2018



