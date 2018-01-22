Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Ahold Delhaize von "Overweight" auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber auf 19 Euro belassen. Der Aktienkurs des Handelskonzerns sei nahezu an seinem Ziel angekommen, begründete Analyst James Anstead das weniger optimistische Votum in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er schätze weiterhin den starken Barmittelzufluss der Niederländer. Vorsichtig blicke er aber auf deren US-Geschäft - unter anderem wegen der US-Steuerreform und der Konkurrenz durch Amazon./tih/zb
Datum der Analyse: 22.01.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
19.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
18.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0.95%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
18.75 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.33%
|Analyst Name::
James Anstead
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|21.27
|6.35%
