22.12.2017 15:14:04

Accenture Buy

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Accenture plc von 165 auf 180 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Accenture plc Buy
Unternehmen:
Accenture plc 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 180.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 154.20 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.73%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 153.89 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.97%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

